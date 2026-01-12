Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Fortinet's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Fortinet Inc Silicon Valley office sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Fortinet Inc Silicon Valley office sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Sunnyvale, California-based Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a cybersecurity company that provides a broad portfolio of network security solutions designed to protect enterprises, service providers, and government organizations from evolving cyber threats. Valued at a market cap of $58.9 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 5. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this cybersecurity company to report a profit of $0.66 per share, down 1.5% from $0.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, its EPS of $0.65 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 18.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FTNT to report a profit of $2.38 per share, up 13.9% from $2.09 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6.7% year-over-year to $2.54 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

FTNT has declined 16.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.7% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK26.9% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 12, shares of Fortinet fell 1.8% after Daiwa Securities downgraded the stock from “Outperform” to “Neutral,” citing concerns about slowing near-term growth momentum and valuation pressures across the cybersecurity sector.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about FTNT’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 30 suggest "Hold,” one indicates a “Moderate Sell,” and three advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for FTNT is $86.28, indicating a 9.9% potential upside from the current levels.


