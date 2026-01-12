Monolithic Power Systems' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $45.9 billion , Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ( MPWR ) is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, and sells power electronics solutions for computing, automotive, consumer, communications, and industrial markets worldwide. It specializes in DC-to-DC, AC-to-DC, and power management integrated circuits used in a wide range of electronic systems.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict Monolithic Power Systems to report EPS of $3.63 , a 14.5% increase from $3.17 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $13.50, a rise of 26.4% from $10.68 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems have soared 60.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.7% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 26.8% increase over the same period.

On Oct. 30, Monolithic Power Systems reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.73 and revenue of $737.2 million, driven by strong momentum in its AI-driven power-management business and guidance for Q4 revenue of $730 million to $750 million. However, shares of the company tumbled 7.6% the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on MPWR stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and three "Holds." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for Monolithic Power is $1,217.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.9% from current levels.