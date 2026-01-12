Barchart.com
Monolithic Power Systems' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Monolithic Power System Inc logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $45.9 billion, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, and sells power electronics solutions for computing, automotive, consumer, communications, and industrial markets worldwide. It specializes in DC-to-DC, AC-to-DC, and power management integrated circuits used in a wide range of electronic systems.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict Monolithic Power Systems to report EPS of $3.63, a 14.5% increase from $3.17 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $13.50, a rise of 26.4% from $10.68 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems have soared 60.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.7% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK26.8% increase over the same period.

On Oct. 30, Monolithic Power Systems reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.73 and revenue of $737.2 million, driven by strong momentum in its AI-driven power-management business and guidance for Q4 revenue of $730 million to $750 million. However, shares of the company tumbled 7.6% the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on MPWR stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and three "Holds." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target for Monolithic Power is $1,217.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.9% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

