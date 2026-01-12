Earnings Preview: What to Expect From ConocoPhillips' Report

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips (COP) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market cap of $120.5 billion, and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate COP to generate earnings of $1.22 per share , representing a decrease of 38.4% from $1.98 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $6.39, indicating an 18% decrease from $7.79 reported in fiscal 2025 . Similarly, its EPS is expected to decline 16.4% year over year to $5.34 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have declined 4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.7% rise and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 6% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 5, COP stock rose 2.6% after President Trump announced plans to take control of Venezuela's oil industry, aiming to revitalize it with American companies following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The move is unlikely to immediately impact crude prices due to the current market glut, but it could significantly alter energy markets and geopolitical dynamics.

Analysts’ consensus view on COP is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $111.56 represents a 14.4% potential upside to its current price levels.