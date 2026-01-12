Here's What to Expect From Mettler-Toledo's Next Earnings Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $30.3 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. The leading precision instruments supplier is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTD to report a profit of $12.76 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.8% from $12.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MTD to report EPS of $42.16, up 2.6% from $41.11 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.7% year over year to $45.81 in fiscal 2026.

MTD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 19.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 12% returns over the same time frame.

MTD's strong performance was driven by growth in Industrial and Laboratory segments, particularly in the Americas, fueled by product launches like the NineFocus pH Meter, bioprocessing demand, and service expansion. The Industrial segment saw high single-digit growth, driven by automation and digitalization demand, while Laboratory growth was fueled by pharma and bioprocessing demand. Despite tariff-related margin pressures, the company's strategic investments and service expansion contributed to its outperformance, with regional growth in Europe and China showing improvement.

On Nov. 6, MTD shares fell slightly after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.15 topped Wall Street expectations of $10.62. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $991.7 million. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $42.05 to $42.25.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” MTD’s average analyst price target is $1,518.77, indicating a potential upside of 2.3% from the current levels.