Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Mettler-Toledo's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc_ logo and phone -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc_ logo and phone -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $30.3 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. The leading precision instruments supplier is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTD to report a profit of $12.76 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.8% from $12.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect MTD to report EPS of $42.16, up 2.6% from $41.11 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.7% year over year to $45.81 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

MTD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 19.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV12% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MTD's strong performance was driven by growth in Industrial and Laboratory segments, particularly in the Americas, fueled by product launches like the NineFocus pH Meter, bioprocessing demand, and service expansion. The Industrial segment saw high single-digit growth, driven by automation and digitalization demand, while Laboratory growth was fueled by pharma and bioprocessing demand. Despite tariff-related margin pressures, the company's strategic investments and service expansion contributed to its outperformance, with regional growth in Europe and China showing improvement.

On Nov. 6, MTD shares fell slightly after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.15 topped Wall Street expectations of $10.62. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $991.7 million. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $42.05 to $42.25.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” MTD’s average analyst price target is $1,518.77, indicating a potential upside of 2.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.31 -0.81 -0.51%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,966.28 +44.82 +0.65%
S&P 500 Index
MTD 1,485.12 +19.92 +1.36%
Mettler-Toledo International

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 3
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot