Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Mettler-Toledo Stock?

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $29.7 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies.

Shares of this leading precision instruments supplier have outperformed the broader market over the past year. MTD has gained 20.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, MTD stock is up 20.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 14% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, MTD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. Moreover, MTD’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 2.8% gains over the same time frame.

MTD's strong performance was driven by growth in Industrial and Laboratory segments, particularly in the Americas, fueled by product launches like the NineFocus pH Meter, bioprocessing demand, and service expansion. The Industrial segment saw high single-digit growth, driven by demand for automation and digitalization, while Laboratory growth was fueled by pharma and bioprocessing demand. Despite tariff-related margin pressures, the company's strategic investments and service expansion contributed to its outperformance, with regional growth in Europe and China showing improvement.

On Nov. 6, MTD shares fell slightly after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.15 topped Wall Street expectations of $10.62. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $991.7 million. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $42.05 to $42.25.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MTD’s EPS to grow 2.5% to $42.15 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering MTD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and seven “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Nov. 12, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Luke Sergott maintained a “Buy” rating on MTD and set a price target of $1,600, implying a potential upside of 8.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $1,483.55 represents a marginal premium to MTD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,700 suggests an upside potential of 15.6%.