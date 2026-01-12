VeriSign Earnings Preview: What to Expect

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN), headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names. Valued at $23.1 billion by market cap, the company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, as well as provides root zone maintainer services. The global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRSN to report a profit of $2.29 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.5% from $2 per share in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, analysts expect VRSN to report EPS of $8.87, up 10.9% from $8 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.1% year over year to $9.50 in fiscal 2026.

VRSN stock has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 17.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 25% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 24, VRSN shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $419.1 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $416.8 million. The company’s EPS of $2.27 beat analyst estimates by 1.3%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VRSN stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of four analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one gives a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” VRSN’s average analyst price target is $311, indicating a potential upside of 24.9% from the current levels.