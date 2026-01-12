Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Principal Financial's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Principal Financial Group Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Principal Financial Group Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $20.1 billion, Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) is a global financial services company providing retirement, asset management, and insurance solutions to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company is set to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts expect PFG to report an adjusted EPS of $2.23 for the quarter, a growth of nearly 15% from $1.94 in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the financial services company to post adjusted EPS of $8.30, a 19.1% increase from $6.97 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Principal Financial have gained 15.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 17.7% return. However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF14.9% rise over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.10 and revenue of $3.68 billion on Oct. 27, shares of Principal Financial rose 3.3% the next day as adjusted operating earnings grew year-over-year to $473.7 million. Investors were encouraged by a 3% rise in specialty benefits premiums and fees to $845.2 million, an 11% jump in retirement and income solutions net revenue to $751.7 million, and a 6% increase in assets under management to $784.3 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on PFG stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," nine suggest "Hold," and two have a “Strong Sell” rating. As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $89.58.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PFG 90.29 -1.44 -1.57%
Principal Financial Group Inc
XLF 55.73 -0.17 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,966.28 +44.82 +0.65%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 3
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot