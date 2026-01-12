Principal Financial's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $20.1 billion , Principal Financial Group, Inc. ( PFG ) is a global financial services company providing retirement, asset management, and insurance solutions to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company is set to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts expect PFG to report an adjusted EPS of $2.23 for the quarter, a growth of nearly 15% from $1.94 in the prior year's quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the financial services company to post adjusted EPS of $8.30, a 19.1% increase from $6.97 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Principal Financial have gained 15.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.7% return . However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 14.9% rise over the period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.10 and revenue of $3.68 billion on Oct. 27, shares of Principal Financial rose 3.3% the next day as adjusted operating earnings grew year-over-year to $473.7 million. Investors were encouraged by a 3% rise in specialty benefits premiums and fees to $845.2 million, an 11% jump in retirement and income solutions net revenue to $751.7 million, and a 6% increase in assets under management to $784.3 billion.