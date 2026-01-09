Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Slips from Highs, Closes Friday with Marginal Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans slipped off the midday highs this week with contracts up 1 to 1 ½ ents in the front months at the close. March was up 16 3/4 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 1/2 cents higher at $9.90 3/4. Soymeal futures closed Friday with January down 40 cents and other contracts up a dime to $1.80, as March was up $7.70 this week. Soy Oil futures were 15 to 23 points higher on the day, as March was 39 points higher on the week. 

A private export sale of 198,000 MT of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations this morning according to the USDA. Wire sources indicated that China bought another 10 cargoes of US beans for April – May shipment on Friday.

USDA Export Sales data now shows 28.576 MMT in US soybean export sale commitments as of 1/1, with 29% from the same week in 2024/25. That is also 64% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 82% average sales pace. Shipments are down 45% from a year ago at 16.347 MMT, which is 37% of the USDA forecast and lagging the average of 57%. 

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, has issued an auction of 1.1 MMT of imported soybeans (from 2022-2025) for January 13.

Quarterly Grain Stocks data will be out on Monday, with a total of 3.25 bbu of soybean stocks on December 1 expected according to a Reuters survey of analysts. The range of estimates is 2.95 to 3.445 bbu. 

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders cutting back 26,845 contracts from their soybean net long in the week ending on January 6. That net long was tallied at an 11-week low of 57,717 contracts of futures and options.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.90 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.62 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8965 +0.0156 +0.16%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.69s +0.24 +0.49%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.7s +0.1 +0.03%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1048-4s +1-4 +0.14%
Soybean
ZSH26 1062-4s +1-2 +0.12%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 2
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 3
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 4
Here’s How You Can Intercept IONQ Stock’s Play-Action Pass for a 127% Payout
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Smart Money: 2 Undervalued Stocks With Aggressive Share Buybacks and Unusual Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot