Uber’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Founded in 2009, San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) provides a platform that allows users to access transportation and food ordering services in the United States and internationally. Uber has a market capitalization of $179.1 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 74.1% from $3.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $5.36, up 17.5% from $4.56 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to fall by roughly 32.8% year over year (YoY) to $3.60 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of UBER have surged 34.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 23.4% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 5, UBER stock fell more than 1% after Melius Research LLC downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Hold” with a price target of $73. Despite being an industry leader in global rideshare and delivery, the downgrade ultimately happened due to increased competition risks, according to the analyst.

But Uber’s shares have gained momentum recently after renewing its mapping partnership with TomTom, unveiling a custom robotaxi developed with Nuro and Lucid, and expanding its U.S. government partnership by offering complimentary Uber One memberships to federal employees.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 50 analysts covering the stock, 35 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 11 recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. UBER’s average analyst price target is $112.30, indicating an upside of 28.2% from the current levels.