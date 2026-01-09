Barchart.com
What to Expect From Cencora's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Cencora Inc_ logo on phone-by Robert Way via Shutterstock
Cencora Inc_ logo on phone-by Robert Way via Shutterstock

Founded in 1871, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Cencora, Inc. (COR) sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment serves hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and specialty providers with drugs, vaccines, plasma products, and related services, alongside data, logistics, and commercialization support. International Healthcare Solutions extends these capabilities overseas, offering pharmaceutical wholesale, global commercialization, and specialized biopharma logistics to healthcare providers worldwide.

The company has a market capitalization of $66 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate Cencora to generate earnings of $4.04 per share, representing an increase of 8.3% from $3.73 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $17.62, indicating a 10.1% increase from $16 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 10.4% year over year (YoY) to $19.45 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Cencora have surged 41.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 12.6% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 6, COR stock rose 2.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings report. The company’s revenue increased 5.8% YoY to $83.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $3.84, also beating Wall Street’s estimates.

Analysts’ consensus view on COR is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 suggest a “Strong Buy” and four analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $392.27 represents a 16.8% potential upside to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Reserve Your Spot