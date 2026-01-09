Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dayforce's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dayforce Inc app-by Premio Studio via Shutterstock
Dayforce Inc app-by Premio Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.1 billion, Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) is a human capital management (HCM) software company operating in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It offers cloud-based solutions for HR, payroll, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project DAY to report an EPS of $0.48, a 29.7% surge from $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the provider of human-resources software and services  to report EPS of $1.41, up 42.4% from $0.99 in fiscal 2024

www.barchart.com

Shares of Dayforce have declined 1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 17% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI20.6% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.37 on Oct. 29, Dayforce shares recovered marginally the next day. Total revenue met expectations at $481.6 million (up 9.5% YoY), recurring revenue excluding float rose 14% to $333 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $147.3 million with a 30.6% margin.

Analysts' consensus view on DAY stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, one suggests a "Strong Buy" and 15 give a "Hold."  The average analyst price target for Dayforce is $70, suggesting a marginal potential upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 160.17 +1.20 +0.75%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,921.46 +0.53 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index
DAY 69.43 +0.03 +0.04%
Dayforce Inc

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
The 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot