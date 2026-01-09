Dayforce's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $11.1 billion , Dayforce, Inc. ( DAY ) is a human capital management (HCM) software company operating in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It offers cloud-based solutions for HR, payroll, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project DAY to report an EPS of $0.48 , a 29.7% surge from $0.37 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the provider of human-resources software and services to report EPS of $1.41, up 42.4% from $0.99 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Dayforce have declined 1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 17% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 20.6% gain over the same period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.37 on Oct. 29, Dayforce shares recovered marginally the next day. Total revenue met expectations at $481.6 million (up 9.5% YoY), recurring revenue excluding float rose 14% to $333 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $147.3 million with a 30.6% margin.