Dayforce's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $11.1 billion, Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) is a human capital management (HCM) software company operating in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It offers cloud-based solutions for HR, payroll, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project DAY to report an EPS of $0.48, a 29.7% surge from $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.
For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the provider of human-resources software and services to report EPS of $1.41, up 42.4% from $0.99 in fiscal 2024.
Shares of Dayforce have declined 1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 17% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI) 20.6% gain over the same period.
Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.37 on Oct. 29, Dayforce shares recovered marginally the next day. Total revenue met expectations at $481.6 million (up 9.5% YoY), recurring revenue excluding float rose 14% to $333 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $147.3 million with a 30.6% margin.
Analysts' consensus view on DAY stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, one suggests a "Strong Buy" and 15 give a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Dayforce is $70, suggesting a marginal potential upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.