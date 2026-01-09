Barchart.com
Cognizant Technology's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $41.4 billion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services across North America, Europe, and other international markets. It serves industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and technology with solutions including AI, digital engineering, cloud, and business process services.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CTSH to post an adjusted EPS of $1.32, a 9.1% growth from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the information technology consulting and outsourcing firm to report adjusted EPS of $5.25, an increase of 10.5% from $4.75 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Cognizant Technology have gained 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 17% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK23.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Cognizant soared 5.7% on Oct. 29 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $5.42 billion, beating estimates. The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $5.22 per share - $5.26 per share and lifted the lower end of its annual revenue outlook to $21.05 billion. Investor optimism was further fueled by Cognizant’s strong AI-driven growth strategy and expectations of increased enterprise spending on digital infrastructure.

Analysts' consensus view on CTSH stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 15 "Holds." The average analyst price target for Cognizant Technology is $86.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.1% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

