Cognizant Technology's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $41.4 billion , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ) is a global professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services across North America, Europe, and other international markets. It serves industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and technology with solutions including AI, digital engineering, cloud, and business process services.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CTSH to post an adjusted EPS of $1.32 , a 9.1% growth from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the information technology consulting and outsourcing firm to report adjusted EPS of $5.25, an increase of 10.5% from $4.75 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Cognizant Technology have gained 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 17% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 23.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Cognizant soared 5.7% on Oct. 29 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $5.42 billion, beating estimates . The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $5.22 per share - $5.26 per share and lifted the lower end of its annual revenue outlook to $21.05 billion. Investor optimism was further fueled by Cognizant’s strong AI-driven growth strategy and expectations of increased enterprise spending on digital infrastructure.