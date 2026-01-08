Corn Holding Steady at Midday

Corn futures are holding near steady so far on Thursday with some contracts fractionally higher. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price is steady at $4.09.
Export Sales data from this morning showed just 377,598 MT of corn sold in the week ending on January 1, shy of the 0.7-1.5 MMT estimates for 2025/26. That was a marketing year low and 15.1% below the same week last year. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 11,860 MT, between the 0-100,000 MT expectations.
Census data showed a delayed update for October exports, with a record 6.564 MMT (248.5 mbu) of corn shipped during the month. That was a drop of 5.93% from September but up 63.38% from the same month in 2024. Distillers exports were just shy of last year’s October record at 1.067 MMT. Ethanol shipments were back at a record pace of the month at 185 million gallons.
USDA will release a slew of data on Monday, with the Crop Production report expected to show US corn production at 16.553 bbu, as yield is estimated at 184 bpa according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.46 3/4, unch,
Nearby Cash is at $4.08, unch,
May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/2, up 1/2 cent,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/2, up 3/4 cent,
