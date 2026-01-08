Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Holding Steady at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn futures are holding near steady so far on Thursday with some contracts fractionally higher. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price is steady at $4.09. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 377,598 MT of corn sold in the week ending on January 1, shy of the 0.7-1.5 MMT estimates for 2025/26. That was a marketing year low and 15.1% below the same week last year. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 11,860 MT, between the 0-100,000 MT expectations. 

Census data showed a delayed update for October exports, with a record 6.564 MMT (248.5 mbu) of corn shipped during the month. That was a drop of 5.93% from September but up 63.38% from the same month in 2024. Distillers exports were just shy of last year’s October record at 1.067 MMT. Ethanol shipments were back at a record pace of the month at 185 million gallons. 

USDA will release a slew of data on Monday, with the Crop Production report expected to show US corn production at 16.553 bbu, as yield is estimated at 184 bpa according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.46 3/4, unch,

Nearby Cash is at $4.08, unch,

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/2, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 454-0s unch unch
Corn
ZCH26 446-0s -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0715 -0.0066 -0.16%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for 2026
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot