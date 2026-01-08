Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Slipping Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are down 1 to 2 cents to start the Thursday session. Futures were in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts closing 10 to 11 cents higher in the front months. Open interest was up 4,067 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 1/2 cents higher at $9.94 3/4. Soymeal futures were $3.70 to $6.80 higher, with Soy Oil futures 8 to 18 points lower on the day. There were 142 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 70 issued for bean oil.

USDA is officially back to a normal Export Sales release schedule, as analysts are expecting to see between 0.75-1.3 MMT of 2025/26 soybeans sold for export in the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen in a 0-300,000 MT range. Soybean meal bookings are estimated to total 100,000-350,000 MT, with 0-30,000 MT seen for soybean oil.

Crop Production data will be released on Monday, with the annual report expected to show the final 2025 soybean yield estimate at 52.7 bpa. Production is pegged at 4.23 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.52 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.94 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67, up 10 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.78 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9281 -0.0107 -0.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.52 +0.21 +0.43%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 304.6 -0.8 -0.26%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1051-0 -1-6 -0.17%
Soybean
ZSH26 1066-2 -0-6 -0.07%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
Congress building side view by tupungato via iStock 4
Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Why You Should Mark Your Calendars for January 30.
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 5
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot