Here's What to Expect From Nasdaq's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Nasdaq Inc Times Square-by lucky-photographer via iStock
Nasdaq Inc Times Square-by lucky-photographer via iStock

New York-based Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. Valued at $55.2 billion by market cap, the company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services. The leading global technology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NDAQ to report a profit of $0.91 per share on a diluted basis, up 19.7% from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect NDAQ to report EPS of $3.43, up 21.6% from $2.82 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $3.81 in fiscal 2026. 

NDAQ stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF15.1% gains over the same time frame.

NDAQ's robust financial performance is fueled by its strategic pivot towards high-growth segments in financial technology and solutions.

On Oct. 31, 2025, NDAQ shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.88 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.84. The company’s net revenue was $1.32 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.29 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NDAQ stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” NDAQ’s average analyst price target is $107, indicating a potential upside of 6.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

