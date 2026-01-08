What to Expect From Fiserv's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) provides payments and financial technology services. Valued at $35.7 billion by market cap, the company provides solutions for customer deposit and loan accounts, digital banking, financial and risk management. FISV also manages card processing, cardless ATM services, and non-card digital payment solutions for financial institutions and corporate clients. The fintech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FISV to report a profit of $1.92 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.5% from $2.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FISV to report EPS of $8.66, down 1.6% from $8.80 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 3.9% year-over-year to $8.32 in fiscal 2026.

FISV stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 66.3% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 25.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, 2025, FISV shares crashed more than 44% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $5.3 billion, up marginally year over year. The adjusted EPS declined 11.3% year over year to $2.04.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FISV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 34 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 23 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” FISV’s average analyst price target is $81.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.9% from the current levels.