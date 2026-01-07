Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Molina Healthcare's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $9.7 billion, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) delivers managed healthcare services to low-income individuals and families. It serves members through Medicaid, Medicare, and state insurance marketplace programs. 

The Long Beach, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 5. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MOH to report an adjusted EPS of $0.43, down 91.5% from $5.05 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarterly reports while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Molina Healthcare to post adjusted EPS of $13.95, a decrease of 38.4% from $22.65 in fiscal 2024

Shares of Molina Healthcare have dropped 38.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV13.7% gain over the same period.

Shares of MOH tumbled 17.5% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 22 as its adjusted EPS slid to $1.84 from $6.01 due to elevated medical costs. The company disclosed that roughly half of the underperformance came from the Marketplace segment. Additionally, Molina slashed its full-year 2025 adjusted profit forecast to about $14 per share, citing continued pressure from higher-than-expected healthcare utilization, particularly in Medicare and Marketplace plans.

Analysts' consensus rating on MOH stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a "Strong Buy,” 12 give a "Hold" rating, one suggests a "Moderate Sell,” and two have a "Strong Sell.” As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $167.67. 


