Corn Showing Slight Gains on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Row of corn - by fietzfotos via Pixabay
Row of corn - by fietzfotos via Pixabay
Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Wednesday morning. Futures failed to hold onto the midday gains on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 2 cents in the red. Preliminary open interest was down 17,277 contracts on the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 3/4 cents at $4.08 ½. 

EIA data will be out later this morning, with some looking for steady to slightly lower ethanol output in the week ending last Friday.

Total export sales commitments are now at 50.538 MMT, which is now 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 62% of USDA’s estimate for the full marketing year and is ahead of the 60% average pace.

Brazil’s trade ministry showed corn exports during December at 6.128 MMT, which was a 43.6% increase from the last year and up 21.75% from November.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44, down 1/2 cent, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.05 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.57, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent


