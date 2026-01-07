What to Expect From PTC Inc.’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Founded in 1985, the Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. (PTC) provides software solutions and services globally that aid manufacturing companies in designing, operating, and managing products. PTC has a capitalization of $20.2 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $1.21 per share on a diluted basis, up 53.2% from $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $6.33, down 5.4% from $6.69 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.3% year over year (YoY) to $6.92 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of PTC have declined 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.9% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, PTC stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings results. The company’s total revenue increased 42.7% year over year to $893.8 million, surpassing consensus estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $3.47, beating Wall Street’s estimates as well. However, the company posted a less-than-expected guidance for its revenue for the upcoming quarter, which contributed to a decline in investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining seven suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PTC’s average analyst price target is $216.24, indicating an upside of 23.6% from the current levels.