What to Expect From PTC Inc.’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

PTC Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
PTC Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Founded in 1985, the Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. (PTC) provides software solutions and services globally that aid manufacturing companies in designing, operating, and managing products. PTC has a capitalization of $20.2 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $1.21 per share on a diluted basis, up 53.2% from $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $6.33, down 5.4% from $6.69 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.3% year over year (YoY) to $6.92 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of PTC have declined 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.9% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, PTC stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings results. The company’s total revenue increased 42.7% year over year to $893.8 million, surpassing consensus estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $3.47, beating Wall Street’s estimates as well. However, the company posted a less-than-expected guidance for its revenue for the upcoming quarter, which contributed to a decline in investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining seven suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PTC’s average analyst price target is $216.24, indicating an upside of 23.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

