Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Prudential Financial's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $39.9 billion, Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is a financial services company that provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. The Newark, New Jersey-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $3.35 per share, up 13.2% from $2.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $4.26 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 16.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PRU to report a profit of $14.49 per share, up 14.8% from $12.62 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 2.7% year-over-year to $14.88 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of PRU have declined 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF16.1% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 29, PRU delivered better-than-expected Q3 results, sending its shares up 1.9% in the following trading session. The company’s adjusted EPS improved 27.9% year-over-year to $4.26, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 16.4%. Strong growth in adjusted operating income across all its business segments contributed to its robust bottom-line rise. Furthermore, its assets under management grew 3.5% year over year to $1.6 trillion. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about PRU’s stock, with a "cautious" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold,” and two suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for PRU is $118.33, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PRU 117.88 +0.52 +0.44%
Prudential Financial Inc
XLF 56.33 +0.20 +0.36%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,934.53 +32.48 +0.47%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 3
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why a Marvell (MRVL) Options Shot from Outside the Arc Could Be the Smarter Move
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot