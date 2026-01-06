Prudential Financial's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $39.9 billion, Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is a financial services company that provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. The Newark, New Jersey-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $3.35 per share, up 13.2% from $2.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $4.26 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 16.4%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PRU to report a profit of $14.49 per share, up 14.8% from $12.62 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 2.7% year-over-year to $14.88 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of PRU have declined 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.2% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 16.1% uptick over the same time period.
On Oct. 29, PRU delivered better-than-expected Q3 results, sending its shares up 1.9% in the following trading session. The company’s adjusted EPS improved 27.9% year-over-year to $4.26, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 16.4%. Strong growth in adjusted operating income across all its business segments contributed to its robust bottom-line rise. Furthermore, its assets under management grew 3.5% year over year to $1.6 trillion.
Wall Street analysts are cautious about PRU’s stock, with a "cautious" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold,” and two suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for PRU is $118.33, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.