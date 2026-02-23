Barchart.com
Soybeans Bouncing from Early Monday Losses at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybeans are trading with gains of 3 to 4 cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 cents at $10.75 1/4. Soymeal futures are up 20 to 80 cents in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 65 to 75 points.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 669,865 MT (24.61 mbu) during the week ending on February 19. That was 44.9% below the week prior and 23.8% shy of than the same week last year. China was the top destination of 344,885 MT, with 98,686 MT headed to Mexico and 52,839 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 25.033 MMT (919.8 mbu) since September 1, which is now 32.2% below the same period last year.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff under sections 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which would expire after 150 days, before raising that to 15% over the weekend. 

CFTC data showed a total of 40,463 contracts added to the managed money net long position in the week of 2/17. That took the net position to 163,611 contracts. 

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 30% harvested, still lagging the 39% paced from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.75 1/4, up 3 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.56 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.69 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.6845 -0.0372 -0.35%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 59.79 +0.49 +0.83%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 312.9 -0.9 -0.29%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1133-6 -3-6 -0.33%
Soybean
ZSK26 1149-6 -3-4 -0.30%
Soybean

Reserve Your Spot