Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ pharmaceuticals by- okskaz via iStock
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ pharmaceuticals by- okskaz via iStock

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. Valued at $81.6 billion by market cap, the company's portfolio boasts nine marketed drugs - Eylea, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Evkeeza, Libtayo, Inmazeb, Arcalyst, and Zaltrap. The biotechnology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 30. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $8.06 per share on a diluted basis, down 18.6% from $9.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect REGN to report EPS of $34.76, down 10% from $38.62 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 3.6% year over year to $33.50 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

REGN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV11.6% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

REGN's underperformance stems from challenges such as increased scrutiny of drug pricing, regulatory uncertainty, and competition from well-resourced pharmaceutical giants, all of which could hinder growth.

On Oct. 28, REGN shares jumped 11.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.83 beat Wall Street expectations of $9.44. The company’s revenue was $3.8 billion, beating Wall Street's $3.6 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on REGN stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” REGN’s average analyst price target is $797.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 155.04 -0.47 -0.30%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,902.05 +43.58 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
REGN 763.23 -13.08 -1.68%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot