What to Expect From Amgen's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics. With a market cap of $176.4 billion, the company focuses on human therapeutics and develops novel medicines based on cellular and molecular biology. The drug manufacturing giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMGN to report a profit of $4.74 per share on a diluted basis, down 10.7% from $5.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect AMGN to report EPS of $21.28, up 7.3% from $19.84 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 1.9% year over year to $21.69 in fiscal 2026.

AMGN stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 11.6% returns over the same time frame.

Amgen's outperformance is driven by growing demand for newer medicines like Repatha, Tezspire, and Evenity. The company's diversified portfolio, successful product launches, and expanded access initiatives fueled growth, with double-digit growth in 16 products. Management expects continued momentum, supported by late-stage pipeline programs and investments in manufacturing and AI, including the AmgenNow platform for improved patient access.

On Nov. 4, 2025, AMGN reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up by 7.8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $5.64 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $5. The company’s revenue was $9.6 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $8.9 billion forecast. AMGN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $20.60 to $21.40 and revenue in the range of $35.8 billion to $36.6 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AMGN stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” AMGN’s average analyst price target is $330.74, indicating a potential upside of 3.1% from the current levels.