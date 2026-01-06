Barchart.com
What to Expect From Xylem's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Xylem Inc. (XYL), headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products and solutions. With a market cap of $33.4 billion, the company offers water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment. The leading global water technology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect XYL to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 19.5% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect XYL to report EPS of $5.06, up 18.5% from $4.27 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $5.54 in fiscal 2026. 

XYL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 18.6% during this period. However, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI20.4% gains over the same time frame.

Xylem's outperformance is driven by strong demand for water management solutions, successful pricing and productivity gains, and strategic investments. Management expects continued growth, supported by advanced metering infrastructure demand and simplification efforts, despite macro headwinds, and anticipates margin improvement from divesting the international metering business.

On Oct. 28, 2025, XYL shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.37 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.24. The company’s revenue was $2.3 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.2 billion forecast. XYL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.03 to $5.08, and revenue is expected to be $9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on XYL stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” XYL’s average analyst price target is $169.94, indicating a potential upside of 22.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 159.85 +1.87 +1.18%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,902.05 +43.58 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
XYL 139.00 +1.89 +1.38%
Xylem Inc

