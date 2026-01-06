What to Expect From Gartner's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Founded in 1979, Gartner, Inc. (IT) operates as a research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the company has a market capitalization of $17.1 billion and is anticipated to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings report soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect Gartner to report a profit of $3.51 per share on a diluted basis, down 35.6% from $5.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports.
For the current year, analysts expect IT to report EPS of $12.79, down 9.2% from $14.09 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $13.67 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of Gartner have declined 50.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.7% return during the same time frame.
On Nov. 5, Gartner stock climbed 4.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.52 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.76, beating the Street’s forecasts.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine are recommending a “Hold,” and the remaining one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. IT’s average analyst price target is $276.45, indicating an upside of 15.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.