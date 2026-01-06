Barchart.com
What to Expect From Gartner's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Gartner, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1979, Gartner, Inc. (IT) operates as a research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the company has a market capitalization of $17.1 billion and is anticipated to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings report soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Gartner to report a profit of $3.51 per share on a diluted basis, down 35.6% from $5.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect IT to report EPS of $12.79, down 9.2% from $14.09 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $13.67 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Gartner have declined 50.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.7% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, Gartner stock climbed 4.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.52 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.76, beating the Street’s forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine are recommending a “Hold,” and the remaining one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. IT’s average analyst price target is $276.45, indicating an upside of 15.5% from the current levels.


