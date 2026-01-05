Corn Rallying on Monday

Corn futures are rallying out of the holiday weeks, with contracts up 6 to 7 ¼ cents across the nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 1/4 cents at $4.06 1/2.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.207 MMT (47.5 mbu) during the week ending on January 1. That was 9.6% below the week prior and 37.58% above the same week in last year. Japan was the top destination of 294,366 MT, with 243,382 MT headed to Mexico and 90,557 MT to Guatemala. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 26.81 MMT (1.06 bbu) since September 1, which is now 64.83% larger vs. the same period last year. Another 119,195 MT of sorghum was headed to China.

Export Sales data got caught up this morning, with a total of 756,419 MT of corn sold in the week of 12/25, on the lower end of the expected 0.7-1.5 MMT. That was a marketing year low, and just 2.6% below the same holiday week last year.

A monthly Grains Crushing report from USDA was released on Friday afternoon, showing a total of 471.87 mbu of corn used in ethanol during November. That was slightly above last year and 0.7% below last month. Corn grind in the first quarter was down just 0.2 mbu from 2024/25.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.06 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52 1/2, up 7 cents,