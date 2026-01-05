Corn Taking Back Thin Friday Losses to Start Monday Trade

Corn price action is showing 2 to 4 cent gains so far to kick off Monday morning trade. Futures closed out the first session of 2026 with losses of 2 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 19,969 contracts on Friday. March was back down 12 ½ cents on the holiday week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ½ cents at $3.98 1/4.
Export Sales data will be officially caught up shortly, with data from the week of 12/25 expected to show between 0.7-1.5 MMT in corn bookings during the week of 12/25.
A monthly Grains Crushing report from USDA was released on Friday afternoon, showing a total of 471.87 mbu of corn used in ethanol during November. That was slightly above last year and 0.7% below last month. Corn grind in the first quarter was down just 0.2 mbu from 2024/25.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.98 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.52, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.