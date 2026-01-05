Corn Taking Back Thin Friday Losses to Start Monday Trade

Corn price action is showing 2 to 4 cent gains so far to kick off Monday morning trade. Futures closed out the first session of 2026 with losses of 2 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 19,969 contracts on Friday. March was back down 12 ½ cents on the holiday week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ½ cents at $3.98 1/4.

Export Sales data will be officially caught up shortly, with data from the week of 12/25 expected to show between 0.7-1.5 MMT in corn bookings during the week of 12/25.

A monthly Grains Crushing report from USDA was released on Friday afternoon, showing a total of 471.87 mbu of corn used in ethanol during November. That was slightly above last year and 0.7% below last month. Corn grind in the first quarter was down just 0.2 mbu from 2024/25.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.98 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.52, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents