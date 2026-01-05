Barchart.com
Texas Instruments' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Texas Instruments Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Founded in 1930, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has a market capitalization of $161.3 billion. TXN is expected to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings on Thursday, Jan. 22. 

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate Texas Instruments to generate earnings of $1.28 per share, representing a decline of 1.5% from $1.30 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $5.46, indicating a 5% increase from $5.20 reported in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 10.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.01 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Texas Instruments have declined 5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK24.4% return during the same time frame.

As the year ended on a high note, supported by confidence in the US economic outlook, the country’s Q3 real GDP rose 4.3%, and stocks received some year-end optimism. Moreover, amid the booming chip market, TXN stock rose marginally on Dec. 26. 

Analysts’ consensus view on TXN is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, 13 suggest a “Strong Buy,” 14 give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining five analysts give a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $192.22 represents an 8.33% potential upside to current price levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.30 +0.33 +0.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TXN 177.52 +4.03 +2.32%
Texas Instruments

