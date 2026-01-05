GE Aerospace's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 1892, Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. The company’s market cap is around $338.3 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GE Aerospace to report a profit of $1.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.1% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect GE Aerospace’s EPS to be $6.20, up 34.8% from $4.60 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.01 in fiscal 2026.

GE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 90.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 18, GE stock jumped 3% in the afternoon session after the company announced that its CT7-2E1 engine had surpassed 500,000 in-service flight hours. Moreover, on Dec. 12, GE closed up more than 3% after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of “Buy” and a price target of $386.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two give a “Moderate Buy,” three recommend a “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $343.83 represents 7.2% upside potential to current price levels.