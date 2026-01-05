Barchart.com
GE Aerospace's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

GE Aerospace turbine engine-by hapabapa via iStock

Founded in 1892, Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. The company’s market cap is around $338.3 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 22

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GE Aerospace to report a profit of $1.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.1% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect GE Aerospace’s EPS to be $6.20, up 34.8% from $4.60 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.01 in fiscal 2026. 

GE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 90.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 18, GE stock jumped 3% in the afternoon session after the company announced that its CT7-2E1 engine had surpassed 500,000 in-service flight hours. Moreover, on Dec. 12, GE closed up more than 3% after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of “Buy” and a price target of $386. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two give a “Moderate Buy,” three recommend a “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $343.83 represents 7.2% upside potential to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 157.98 +2.86 +1.84%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
GE 320.75 +12.72 +4.13%
GE Aerospace

