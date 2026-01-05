Barchart.com
Phillips 66 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Phillips 66 logo- by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Phillips 66 (PSX), headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a market cap of $52.6 billion, the company’s operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation, as well as chemical manufacturing and power generation. The leading integrated downstream energy provider is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSX to report a profit of $2.24 per share on a diluted basis, up significantly from a loss of $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect PSX to report EPS of $6.19, up marginally from $6.15 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 97.6% year over year to $12.23 in fiscal 2026. 

PSX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.1% during this period. However, it outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE5.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, PSX shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.52 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.07.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PSX stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” PSX’s average analyst price target is $148.65, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels. 


