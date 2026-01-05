Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Aon's Report

Aon plc (AON), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a professional services firm that provides a range of risk and human capital solutions. With a market cap of $74 billion, the company's services include managing clients' risk, negotiating and placing insurance with other carriers, and advising clients on health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resources outsourcing. The leading professional services firm is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AON to report a profit of $4.76 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.7% from $4.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect AON to report EPS of $16.93, up 8.5% from $15.60 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.1% year over year to $18.98 in fiscal 2026.

AON stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 31, AON shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.05 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.89. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, beating Wall Street's $3.9 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AON stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” AON’s average analyst price target is $398.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.9% from the current levels.