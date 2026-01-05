Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of ResMed's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Resmed Inc_ meds-by Steven Lee via iStock
Resmed Inc_ meds-by Steven Lee via iStock

ResMed Inc. (RMD), headquartered in San Diego, California, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications. Valued at $35.7 billion by market cap, the company offers a range of products for respiratory disorders, including diagnostic tools like ApneaLink Air and NightOwl, cloud-based platforms like AirView and myAir for patient monitoring, and U-Sleep for HME providers, connectivity solutions, as well as out-of-hospital software solutions. The sleep tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RMD to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.3% from $2.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect RMD to report EPS of $10.84, up 13.5% from $9.55 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.1% year over year to $11.83 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

RMD stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV13% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, RMD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s revenue was $1.34 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.32 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RMD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” RMD’s average analyst price target is $289.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 155.51 +0.71 +0.46%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
RMD 244.81 +3.94 +1.64%
Resmed Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
As SpaceX Readies for Massive IPO, This Is the Space Stock You Should Be Buying
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot