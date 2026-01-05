What You Need to Know Ahead of ResMed's Earnings Release

ResMed Inc. (RMD), headquartered in San Diego, California, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications. Valued at $35.7 billion by market cap, the company offers a range of products for respiratory disorders, including diagnostic tools like ApneaLink Air and NightOwl, cloud-based platforms like AirView and myAir for patient monitoring, and U-Sleep for HME providers, connectivity solutions, as well as out-of-hospital software solutions. The sleep tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RMD to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.3% from $2.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect RMD to report EPS of $10.84, up 13.5% from $9.55 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.1% year over year to $11.83 in fiscal 2027.

RMD stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 13% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, RMD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s revenue was $1.34 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.32 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RMD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” RMD’s average analyst price target is $289.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels.