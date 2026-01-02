Barchart.com
Soybeans Close Lower to Initiate 2026 Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybeans came back from earlier sharp weakness on Friday to close the initial 2026 session with contracts down a penny to 3 cents. March was down 26 ¾ cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 ¼ cents higher at $9.70. Soymeal futures were $2.30 to $4.10/ton lower, with March down $11.40. Soy Oil futures were up 61 to 80 points on the day, as March settled with an 8 point gain on the week. 

Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week ending on December 25, with analysts looking for 0.7-1.8 MMT of 2025/26 soybean bookings, with 0-150,000 MT for 2026/27. Meal sales are seen between 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil sales seen between 0-20,000 MT.

November crush data was updated this afternoon, with NASS showing a total of 220.48 mbu of soybeans crushed during the month, falling shy of estimates. That was down 6.7% from last month, but still 4.98% larger yr/yr. Soybean crush in the first quarter of 2025/26 was 661.74 mbu up 49.5 mbu vs. last year, with USDA projecting a full marketing year increase of 110 mbu yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks for November 30 were tallied at 2.16 billion lbs, above estimates and 33.72% larger than last year. 

USDA released the payment details for the Farm Bridge Assistance program on Wednesday, with soybeans getting a $30.88/acre payment.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.29 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $9.70, up 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.45 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.58 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,


