Corn Slipping on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn futures are trading with 2 to 4 cent losses so far on Friday, as traders kick off 2026 with some weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¼ cents at $3.98 1/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea this morning. Export Sales data will be officially caught up on Monday, as traders are looking for between 0.7-1.5 MMT in corn bookings during the week of 12/25.

On Wednesday afternoon, USDA released the payment details for the Farm Bridge Assistance program, with the corn payment listed at $44.36/acre. Sorghum was tallied at $48.11.

Commitment of Traders data from Wednesday showed managed money flipping back to a net long by 55,431 contracts, with the net long at 2,759 contracts. Most of that was due to short covering, with outright shorts down 64,573 contracts.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.98 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.45, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 445-2 -3-0 -0.67%
Corn
ZCH26 437-6 -2-4 -0.57%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9840 +0.0256 +0.65%
US Corn Price Idx

