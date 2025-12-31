What to Expect From Northrop Grumman's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, specializes in aerospace, defense, and security solutions for various industry applications. Valued at $82 billion by market cap, the company provides systems, products, and solutions in aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical services to government and commercial customers worldwide. The aerospace and defense major is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NOC to report a profit of $6.97 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.1% from $6.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect NOC to report EPS of $27.75, up 6.4% from $26.08 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 3.6% year over year to $28.74 in fiscal 2026.

NOC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 23.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 18.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 21, NOC shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $7.67 beat Wall Street expectations of $6.49. The company’s revenue was $10.4 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $10.7 billion forecast. NOC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $25.65 to $26.05 and revenue in the range of $41.7 billion to $41.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NOC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” NOC’s average analyst price target is $663.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.5% from the current levels.