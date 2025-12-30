Corn Weakness Extends to Tuesday

Corn futures slid into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 1 to 3 cents across most front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down another penny at $3.98 3/4.

USDA will release their Export Sales report on Wednesday morning. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Brazil’s December exports are expected to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, steady with the previous estimate.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.98 3/4, down 1 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,