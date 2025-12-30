Corn Weakness Extends to Tuesday

Corn futures slid into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 1 to 3 cents across most front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down another penny at $3.98 3/4.
USDA will release their Export Sales report on Wednesday morning. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.
Brazil’s December exports are expected to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, steady with the previous estimate.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $3.98 3/4, down 1 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.