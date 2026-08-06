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Weyerhaeuser Company Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Weyerhaeuser Raymond Lumber site with logo By IanDewarPhotography
Weyerhaeuser Raymond Lumber site with logo By IanDewarPhotography

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands and a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on sustainable forest management and wood products manufacturing. Weyerhaeuser produces a wide range of forest products, including lumber, oriented strand board, engineered wood products, and other building materials, while also expanding into climate solutions, real estate, and natural resources. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a market cap of around $18.6 billion.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WY has gained marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 22.6%. WY is up 9.1% on a YTD basis, compared to $SPX’s 12.8% rise. 

Zooming in further, WY has also trailed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE8.2% gain over the past 52 weeks and 12% rise in 2026. 

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WY stock has underperformed as investors remain cautious about the U.S. housing market, where elevated mortgage rates and weak homebuilding activity have weighed on long-term demand expectations for lumber and wood products. Although lumber prices have recently rebounded on supply constraints, investors worry that softer residential construction and renovation spending could limit sustained earnings growth.

The company has also faced higher manufacturing and transportation costs, while broader macroeconomic uncertainty has kept sentiment toward housing-linked stocks subdued.

On July 30, Weyerhaeuser reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street’s earnings expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.13, up from $0.12 a year earlier, but revenue edged down to $1.87 billion from $1.88 billion in the prior-year quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect WY’s EPS to grow 55% year-over-year to $0.31. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” 

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This configuration is slightly more bullish than one month ago, when there were seven “Strong Buy” ratings.

Recently, Citigroup (Cmaintained its “Buy” rating on Weyerhaeuser but lowered its 12-month price target to $29 from $30.

The mean price target of $30.75 represents a premium of 19% from the prevailing price levels. The Street-high price target of $38 implies a potential upside of 47.1% from the current price.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WY 25.84 +0.01 +0.04%
Weyerhaeuser Company
C 137.64 +0.77 +0.56%
Citigroup Inc
$SPX 7,723.55 -12.97 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 45.20 +0.03 +0.07%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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