Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

New China Subsidies Are Lifting the Bull Case for Nio Stock Today. What the Data Tells Us for 2026.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock

Nio (NIO) stock closed more than 3.5% higher on Dec. 30 after Beijing confirmed plans of offering consumer trade-in subsidies worth up to $8.92 billion next year. 

The announcement comes as China seeks to counter deflationary pressures and economic softness. According to its National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the program will help “optimize the implementation of new economic and social organizations” as well. 

Nio shares have been in a sharp downtrend over the past three months. At the time of writing, they are down more than 30% versus their year-to-date high on Oct. 2. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is China’s Stimulus Package Bullish for Nio Stock?

China’s latest stimulus package is largely constructive for NIO stock. 

Why? Because nearly $9 billion in trade-in subsidies mean the government is directly incentivizing consumers to upgrade to new vehicles – including EVs

The initiative also signals Beijing’s commitment to a country-wide transition to electric vehicles, even amid broader economic challenges. 

For Shanghai-headquartered Nio, this could mean stronger sales, reduced inventory risk, and better investor sentiment heading into 2026, especially since it relies heavily on domestic demand to drive future growth. 

Where Options Data Suggests NIO Shares Are Headed

NIO shares remain attractive also because the management recently guided for over $4 billion in vehicle sales for the fourth quarter, a massive growth from last year’s $2.7 billion. 

Additionally, options data is largely skewed to the upside as well. According to Barchart, contracts expiring mid-May currently suggest Nio could be trading at north of $7 within the next five months with a low put/call ratio another bullish indicator. 

The NYSE-listed firm has expanded its product lineup to both premium SUVs and affordable EVs (Onvo), while aggressive investments in battery-swapping tech continues to differentiate it from rivals. 

Importantly, at a price-sales (P/S) ratio of about 1.18x, this EV stock is more attractively valued compared to its larger U.S. rivals like Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN)

Wall Street Sees Further Upside in Nio Next Year

Wall Street estimates also suggest NIO stock will push higher from here in the calendar year 2026. 

While the consensus rating on Nio shares remains at “Hold” only, price targets currently go as high as $8.50, indicating potential upside of another 55% in the coming year. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 454.43 -5.21 -1.13%
Tesla Inc
NIO 5.50 +0.16 +3.00%
Nio Inc ADR
RIVN 19.59 -1.08 -5.22%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 1
Micron Technology Bear Put Spread Could Return 197% in this Down Move
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Ultimate Buy and Hold Dividend ETF for Any Market
Costco Wholesale Corp trailer by- Sundry Photography via iStock 3
A Less-Costly Way to Buy Costco to Gain Leveraged Upside in COST Stock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
The Next Two Years Will Belong To Breakups: Investors Who Miss It Will Miss the Cycle
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Trim Risk at Year-End, Fed Minutes Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot