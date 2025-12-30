What to Expect From Tractor Supply's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $26.8 billion , Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO ) is a U.S.-based rural lifestyle retailer offering a wide range of merchandise, including livestock and pet supplies, seasonal and recreational products, tools, hardware, and clothing. The company serves recreational farmers, ranchers, and rural customers through its Tractor Supply Company, Petsense, and Orscheln Farm and Home stores, as well as online platforms.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts predict TSCO to report an EPS of $0.47 , up 6.8% from $0.44 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Tractor Supply to report an EPS of $2.11, a rise of 3.4% from $2.04 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $2.33 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Tractor Supply have dropped 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 5.2% return over the period.

TSCO shares rose 2.8% on Oct. 23 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results , including net sales up 7.2% to a record $3.72 billion and comparable store sales up 3.9% driven by 2.7% transaction growth and 1.2% ticket growth. Investors reacted positively to margin resilience, with gross profit up 7.7% to $1.39 billion and EPS rising 8.6% to $0.49, despite higher SG&A and transportation costs.