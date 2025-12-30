Barchart.com
What to Expect From Tractor Supply's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tractor Supply Co_ storefront by- TennesseePhotographer via iStock

With a market cap of $26.8 billion, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a U.S.-based rural lifestyle retailer offering a wide range of merchandise, including livestock and pet supplies, seasonal and recreational products, tools, hardware, and clothing. The company serves recreational farmers, ranchers, and rural customers through its Tractor Supply Company, Petsense, and Orscheln Farm and Home stores, as well as online platforms.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts predict TSCO to report an EPS of $0.47, up 6.8% from $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Tractor Supply to report an EPS of $2.11, a rise of 3.4% from $2.04 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $2.33 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Tractor Supply have dropped 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY5.2% return over the period. 

TSCO shares rose 2.8% on Oct. 23 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results, including net sales up 7.2% to a record $3.72 billion and comparable store sales up 3.9% driven by 2.7% transaction growth and 1.2% ticket growth. Investors reacted positively to margin resilience, with gross profit up 7.7% to $1.39 billion and EPS rising 8.6% to $0.49, despite higher SG&A and transportation costs. 

Analysts' consensus view on TSCO stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," one gives "Moderate Buy," and 11 indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Tractor Supply is $63.78, suggesting a potential upside of 25.5% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 121.00 +0.15 +0.12%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,905.74 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
TSCO 50.81 -0.58 -1.13%
Tractor Supply Company

