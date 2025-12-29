Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling Early on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Wheat is slipping back 3 to 6 cents in the front months, with spring wheat fractionally lower. The wheat complex posted mostly weaker trade on Friday, though futures held on to the weekly gains. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 3 cents to close out the week, as March was 9 ¼ cents higher last week Open interest fell 3,525 contracts, mostly in the March (4,435 contracts). KC HRW futures were steady to fractionally lower in the front months, with nearby March up 18 ¼ cents over the previous Friday. OI was down 3,783 contracts. MPLS spring wheat saw fractional to penny losses on Friday, with the front month March contract up 1 ¼ cents on the week.

The forecast for the next 7 days showed very little precip for much of the Plains, with some very light and spotty totals for SRW country following weekend precip events.

Over the weekend, President Trump and Ukraine’s president Zelensky discussed peace talks to end the current war with Russia. President Trump stated they were close to an agreement, though there was still some disputes that remained unresolved.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.30 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently down 5 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46, unch, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/4, down 1 cent, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 541-2 -4-6 -0.87%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 528-2 -5-2 -0.98%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7850 -0.0075 -0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 515-6 -3-2 -0.63%
Wheat
ZWK26 527-0 -3-6 -0.71%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot