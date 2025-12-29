Blackstone's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $114.8 billion , Blackstone Inc. ( BX ) is a global alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, and multi-asset investment strategies across a wide range of industries and geographies. The firm invests worldwide across company life cycles and asset classes, with a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast BX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.52 , down 10.1% from $1.69 in the prior year's quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts anticipate the investment manager to post an adjusted EPS of $5.34, reflecting a 15.1% increase from $4.64 in fiscal 2024 . Looking ahead, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 21.2% year-over-year to $6.47 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Blackstone have decreased 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 13.3% return over the period.

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.52 and adjusted revenue of $3.3 billion, Blackstone shares fell 4.2% on Oct. 23 because investors focused on a sharp deterioration in GAAP results, with net income dropping to $624.9 million ($0.80 per share) from $780.8 million ($1.02 per share) a year earlier, well below expectations. Total reported revenue declined 15.7% year-over-year to $3.09 billion.