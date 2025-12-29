Barchart.com
Blackstone's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $114.8 billion, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a global alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, and multi-asset investment strategies across a wide range of industries and geographies. The firm invests worldwide across company life cycles and asset classes, with a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast BX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.52, down 10.1% from $1.69 in the prior year's quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts anticipate the investment manager to post an adjusted EPS of $5.34, reflecting a 15.1% increase from $4.64 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 21.2% year-over-year to $6.47 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Blackstone have decreased 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF13.3% return over the period. 

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.52 and adjusted revenue of $3.3 billion, Blackstone shares fell 4.2% on Oct. 23 because investors focused on a sharp deterioration in GAAP results, with net income dropping to $624.9 million ($0.80 per share) from $780.8 million ($1.02 per share) a year earlier, well below expectations. Total reported revenue declined 15.7% year-over-year to $3.09 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on BX stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 11 indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Blackstone is $179.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

