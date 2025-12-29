PPG Industries' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials. Valued at $23.4 billion by market cap, the company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals. The leading paints and coatings manufacturer is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PPG to report a profit of $1.60 per share on a diluted basis, down marginally from $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect PPG to report EPS of $7.66, down 2.7% from $7.87 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.6% year over year to $8.09 in fiscal 2026.

PPG stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 14% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 8% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, PPG reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down by 5.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.13 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.09. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $4 billion. PPG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.70.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PPG stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PPG’s average analyst price target is $120.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.6% from the current levels.