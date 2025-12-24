Barchart.com
Corn Bulls Spread Holiday Cheer on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn futures rounded out the pre-Christmas session with contracts 3 to 4 cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cent to $4.07 1/2. The markets will be closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

Export Sales data has total corn export commitments at 47.579 MMT as of December 11, which is 31% above a year ago. That is also 59% of USDA’s record projection, in line with the 57% average sales pace. Actual shipments are 28% of that projection, ahead of the 19% 5-year average.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 77.7% planted, ahead of average, with conditions of the crop emerged rated at 87% good/excellent, compared to 38% last year.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.51, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.07 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.59, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.64 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 459-0s +3-4 +0.77%
Corn
ZCH26 451-0s +3-4 +0.78%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0656 +0.0353 +0.88%
US Corn Price Idx

