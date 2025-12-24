Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Feeling Early Jolly on Christmas Eve

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are up 5 to 7 cents so far on Christmas Eve. Futures slipped lower into the Tuesday close with contracts down 1 to 2 cents in the front months. Open interest was down 9,511 contracts on Tuesday, mostly in the January (-20,552 contracts), with other front months rising. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 cents lower at $9.80 3/4. Soymeal futures posted gains of $1.10 to $2.50 on Tuesday, with Soy Oil futures slipping back 25 to 39 points lower. The markets will close early on today and remain closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Commitment of Traders data from Tuesday afternoon showed managed money cutting back another 32,560 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on 12/16 to 147,778 contracts. 

USDA’s second release of Export Sales data this week showed soybean sales in the week of December 11 at 2.396 MMT. That was a marketing year high, the largest in over a year, 68.3% larger than the same week last year. China was the buyer of 1.38 MMT in that week, with the total known sales to China at 6.2 MMT, including the daily sales from the last couple weeks.

Soy meal sales exceeded trade estimates at 616,453 MT, with bean oil sales at 8,660 MT.

 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.80 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.63 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8535 +0.0554 +0.57%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 48.93 +0.14 +0.29%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 306.6 +2.4 +0.79%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1057-0 +5-4 +0.52%
Soybean
ZSH26 1070-0 +6-2 +0.59%
Soybean

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
$800 for Tesla Stock Could Be Reality in 2026. Here’s Why.
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
NVIDIA Corp video chip-by Antonio Bordunovi via iStock 5
If You Were Gifted $10,000 of Nvidia Stock Last Christmas, Here’s How Much It Would Be Worth Today
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot