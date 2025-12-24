F5's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Barchart.com
All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Seattle, Washington-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) offers multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. Valued at $15.1 billion by market cap, the company offers software-based solutions, and manages, controls, and optimizes internet traffic and content. F5 also provides solutions that automatically deliver internet content for service providers and e-businesses. The multi-cloud application services provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FFIV to report a profit of $2.82 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.3% from $3.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect FFIV to report EPS of $11.67, down 1.7% from $11.87 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.1% year over year to $12.61 in fiscal 2027. 

FFIV stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 2.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 22.6% returns over the same time frame.

FFIV underperformed after a cybersecurity breach exposed its BIG-IP product source code and undisclosed security flaws, prompting a "significant cyber threat" warning from CISA and investor concerns, despite the company stating there was no material operational impact.

On Oct. 27, FFIV reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 7.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $4.39 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.96. The company’s revenue was $810.1 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $792.5 million. FFIV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.50 to $15.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FFIV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” FFIV’s average analyst price target is $292.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

