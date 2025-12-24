Here's What to Expect From Kimberly-Clark's Next Earnings Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, manufactures and markets personal care products. Valued at $33.1 billion by market cap, the company’s products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. The global consumer products giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KMB to report a profit of $1.39 per share on a diluted basis, down 7.3% from $1.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect KMB to report EPS of $6.10, down 16.4% from $7.30 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 13.3% year over year to $6.91 in fiscal 2026.

KMB stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 15.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 1.8% losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, KMB shares closed up nearly 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its net sales were $4.2 billion, up slightly from the prior-year quarter. The company’s adjusted EPS declined marginally year over year to $1.82.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KMB stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” KMB’s average analyst price target is $124.31, indicating a potential upside of 24.2% from the current levels.