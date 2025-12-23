Barchart.com
Corn Trading on the Higher Side at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn futures are showing fractional gains across most contracts at the Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cents to $4.04. 

This morning’s USDA Export Sales update for the week of 12/11 showed 1.74 MMT of corn, on the high side of analysts’ estimates of between 0.9-1.8 MMT. That was a 17.9% increase from the data released on Monday for the week prior and 48.5% above the same week last year. Export sale commitments, which are now nearly caught up from the government shutdown, are 31% above the same week last year at 47.58 MMT (1.873 bbu).

EIA data, normally out on Wednesday’s, will be delayed until Monday due to the government taking Christmas and both the day before and after off. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.04, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.55, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/2, up 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 455-0 +0-4 +0.11%
Corn
ZCH26 447-2 +0-2 +0.06%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0288 +0.0031 +0.08%
US Corn Price Idx

