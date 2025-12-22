Barchart.com
Fifth Third Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Fifth Third Bancorp logo on bank-by Tada Images vie Shutterstock
Fifth Third Bancorp logo on bank-by Tada Images vie Shutterstock

With a market cap of $31.6 billion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a U.S.-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial products and services through its primary subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association. The company operates across Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management segments, serving individuals, businesses, and institutional clients nationwide.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the bank to report a profit of $1.02 per share, up 13.3% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Fifth Third Bancorp to post an EPS of $3.53, a rise of 4.8% from $3.37 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 12.8% year-over-year to $3.98 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of FITB have risen 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% surge and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.7% return over the same period.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.3% on Oct. 17 after the bank reported a 14% year-over-year jump in Q3 2025 profit to $608 million, or $0.91 per share, driven by strong fee income growth. Non-interest income increased 10% to $781 million, with wealth and asset management fees up 11% and mortgage banking fees surging 16%, while net interest income also rose 7% to $1.53 billion due to lower deposit costs and asset repricing.

Analysts' consensus view on FITB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and seven indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for FITB is $51.86, indicating an 8.4% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

