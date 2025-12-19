Barchart.com
Soybeans Holding onto Losses on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Soybeans are continuing the weaker trade so far on Friday, with contracts 3 to 4 cents lower. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 1/4 cents lower at $9.78 1/4. Soymeal futures are down 50 cents to $1.10, with Soy Oil futures down 31 to 33 points.

USDA reported another private export sale of 134,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

Weekly Export Sales data from Thursday has accumulated sale commitments, both shipped and unshipped are now 21.829 MMT (802 mbu), which is 39.3% below the same period last year. Much of that lag is to China, as commitments are down 14.14 MMT, with 13.4 MMT being China.

Sinograin, a China state stockpiler, sold 179,702 MT in their auction on Friday, nearly a third of the offered amount.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.49 1/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.78 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.59, down 3 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.70, down 3 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7911 -0.0221 -0.23%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 48.53 -0.09 -0.19%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 301.0 -1.3 -0.43%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1050-0 -2-2 -0.21%
Soybean
ZSH26 1060-0 -2-0 -0.19%
Soybean

