Corn Slipping Lower on Friday

Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.99 3/4. 

Export sale commitments were 29.7% larger than the same period last year at 44.35 MMT, or 1.746 billion bushels. That is a record buying pace for corn exports.  

Safras estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop at 142.88 MMT, which is 0.68 below the prior estimate. The second crop is pegged at 101.79 MMT, with the first crop at 25.37 MMT, both getting a reduction.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.57 1/4, down 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 451-6 -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCH26 444-0 -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9926 -0.0051 -0.13%
US Corn Price Idx

