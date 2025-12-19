Corn Slipping Lower on Friday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.99 3/4.

Export sale commitments were 29.7% larger than the same period last year at 44.35 MMT, or 1.746 billion bushels. That is a record buying pace for corn exports.

Safras estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop at 142.88 MMT, which is 0.68 below the prior estimate. The second crop is pegged at 101.79 MMT, with the first crop at 25.37 MMT, both getting a reduction.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, down 3/4 cent,